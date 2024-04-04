Financial Contrast: Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT) and Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG)

Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG – Get Free Report) and Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Aurora Mobile and Trump Media & Technology Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aurora Mobile $40.88 million 0.45 -$8.84 million ($1.60) -1.93 Trump Media & Technology Group N/A N/A -$15.64 million N/A N/A

Aurora Mobile has higher revenue and earnings than Trump Media & Technology Group.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aurora Mobile 0 0 1 0 3.00 Trump Media & Technology Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Aurora Mobile and Trump Media & Technology Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Aurora Mobile currently has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 126.54%. Given Aurora Mobile’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Aurora Mobile is more favorable than Trump Media & Technology Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

85.5% of Aurora Mobile shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.3% of Trump Media & Technology Group shares are held by institutional investors. 31.2% of Aurora Mobile shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.8% of Trump Media & Technology Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Aurora Mobile has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trump Media & Technology Group has a beta of 6.31, suggesting that its stock price is 531% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Aurora Mobile and Trump Media & Technology Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aurora Mobile -21.65% -30.57% -8.35% Trump Media & Technology Group N/A N/A -8.36%

Summary

Aurora Mobile beats Trump Media & Technology Group on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aurora Mobile

(Get Free Report)

Aurora Mobile Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of developer services in China. The company provides push notification, instant messaging, analytics, sharing and short message service, one-click verification, and other services. The company offers real-time market intelligence solutions, such as product iApp, which provides analysis and statistical results on the usage and trends of mobile apps to investment funds and corporations. It also provides financial risk management solutions to assist financial institutions, licensed lenders, and credit card companies in making informed lending and credit decisions; and location-based intelligence solutions to help retailers and other traditional brick-and-mortar industries, such as real estate developers, track and analyze foot traffic, conduct targeted marketing, and make more informed and impactful operating decisions, such as site selection. In addition, the company offers targeted marketing solutions to help advertisers to target the right audience with the right content at the right time; application programming interfaces that create connectivity and automate the process of message exchange between the mobile apps and its backend network; an interactive web-based service dashboard that allows app developers to utilize and monitor its services through controls on an ongoing basis; and value added services, such as Advertisement SAAS, a data management platform service, which provides tagged and de-identified population data package; JG Alliance, an integrated marketing campaign services to advertising customers; and AD Mediation Platform to help mobile app developers access other mainstream advertising platforms. It primarily serves mobile app developers in a range of industries, such as media, entertainment, gaming, financial services, tourism, ecommerce, education, and healthcare. It has a strategic partnership with Zhipu AI to develop AI applications. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

About Trump Media & Technology Group

(Get Free Report)

As of March 25, 2024, Digital World Acquisition Corp. was acquired by Trump Media & Technology Group Corp., in a reverse merger transaction. Digital World Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify on technology-focused companies in the SaaS and technology, or fintech and financial services sector in the Americas. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

