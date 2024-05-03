Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 246,900 shares, a growth of 5.1% from the March 31st total of 235,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 438,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Daré Bioscience Stock Performance

DARE stock opened at $0.31 on Friday. Daré Bioscience has a 1 year low of $0.27 and a 1 year high of $1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.39. The firm has a market cap of $31.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.31.

Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 million. On average, research analysts predict that Daré Bioscience will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Daré Bioscience stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Daré Bioscience, Inc. ( NASDAQ:DARE Free Report ) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,470,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,988,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 7.37% of Daré Bioscience as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DARE. Brookline Capital Management lowered Daré Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Daré Bioscience in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Dawson James lowered Daré Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th.

Daré Bioscience Company Profile

Daré Bioscience, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and markets products for women's health in the United States. It develops therapies in the areas of contraception, reproductive health, menopause, fertility, and sexual and vaginal health. The company offers XACIATO for the treatment of bacterial vaginosis in female patients 12 years of age and older.

