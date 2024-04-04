FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NOTE) CEO Tim Hwang Sells 31,431 Shares of Stock

FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NOTE – Get Free Report) CEO Tim Hwang sold 31,431 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.19, for a total value of $37,402.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,777,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,305,305.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Tim Hwang also recently made the following trade(s):

Get FiscalNote alerts:

On Friday, March 1st, Tim Hwang sold 29,284 shares of FiscalNote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.82, for a total value of $53,296.88.

On Thursday, February 1st, Tim Hwang sold 30,131 shares of FiscalNote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.39, for a total value of $41,882.09.

FiscalNote Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NOTE opened at $1.19 on Thursday. FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $4.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.54 and a 200-day moving average of $1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FiscalNote

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NOTE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of FiscalNote by 379.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,505,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,401,000 after acquiring an additional 3,566,802 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in FiscalNote by 252.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,094,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,982,000 after purchasing an additional 784,045 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in FiscalNote by 112.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,334,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,857,000 after purchasing an additional 707,438 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in FiscalNote during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,318,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in FiscalNote by 303.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 517,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 389,421 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley upped their target price on FiscalNote from $1.75 to $2.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. DA Davidson upped their target price on FiscalNote from $0.65 to $1.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.44.

View Our Latest Report on NOTE

FiscalNote Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FiscalNote Holdings, Inc operates as technology company North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. It combines artificial intelligence technology, machine learning, and other technologies with analytics, workflow tools, and expert research. The company also delivers that intelligence through its suite of public policy and issues management products, as well as powerful tools to manage workflows, advocacy campaigns, and constituent relationships.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FiscalNote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FiscalNote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.