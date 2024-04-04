FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NOTE) CEO Tim Hwang Sells 31,431 Shares of Stock

FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NOTE – Get Free Report) CEO Tim Hwang sold 31,431 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.19, for a total value of $37,402.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,777,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,305,305.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Tim Hwang also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, March 1st, Tim Hwang sold 29,284 shares of FiscalNote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.82, for a total value of $53,296.88.
- On Thursday, February 1st, Tim Hwang sold 30,131 shares of FiscalNote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.39, for a total value of $41,882.09.
Shares of NYSE:NOTE opened at $1.19 on Thursday. FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $4.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.54 and a 200-day moving average of $1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.12.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley upped their target price on FiscalNote from $1.75 to $2.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. DA Davidson upped their target price on FiscalNote from $0.65 to $1.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.44.
FiscalNote Holdings, Inc operates as technology company North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. It combines artificial intelligence technology, machine learning, and other technologies with analytics, workflow tools, and expert research. The company also delivers that intelligence through its suite of public policy and issues management products, as well as powerful tools to manage workflows, advocacy campaigns, and constituent relationships.
