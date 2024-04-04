Global X Alternative Income ETF (ALTY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on April 11th

Global X Alternative Income ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a dividend of 0.0672 per share on Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd.

Global X Alternative Income ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ ALTY opened at $11.45 on Thursday. Global X Alternative Income ETF has a twelve month low of $10.31 and a twelve month high of $11.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.81 million, a PE ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Alternative Income ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALTY. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Global X Alternative Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,796,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Alternative Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Alternative Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X Alternative Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X Alternative Income ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 71,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the period.

Global X Alternative Income ETF Company Profile

The Global X Alternative Income ETF (ALTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx SuperDividend Alternatives index. The fund tracks an index consisting of a variety of assets such as equity, debt securities and covered calls. Selected based on high dividend yield and low volatility. ALTY was launched on Jul 14, 2015 and is managed by Global X.

