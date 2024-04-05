Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

EVBG has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Everbridge from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. William Blair downgraded shares of Everbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Everbridge from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Everbridge from $28.60 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Everbridge presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

NASDAQ:EVBG opened at $34.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.36, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.96. Everbridge has a one year low of $18.50 and a one year high of $35.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). Everbridge had a negative net margin of 10.54% and a positive return on equity of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $115.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.70 million. Research analysts expect that Everbridge will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 6,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total value of $144,944.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 124,985 shares in the company, valued at $2,848,408.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Everbridge news, insider Bryan Reed Barney sold 3,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.84, for a total transaction of $116,504.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $543,329.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 6,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total transaction of $144,944.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 124,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,848,408.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,747 shares of company stock valued at $289,103 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Everbridge by 140.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Everbridge during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Everbridge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Everbridge in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Everbridge by 141.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

