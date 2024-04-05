Leavell Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,049 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF were worth $653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Security National Bank raised its position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Security National Bank now owns 16,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 12,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 667,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,951,000 after buying an additional 1,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 72.2% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 3,904 shares in the last quarter.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

BATS IDV opened at $28.01 on Friday. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $30.57 and a one year high of $35.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.68 and a 200 day moving average of $26.86. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.88.

About iShares International Select Dividend ETF

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

