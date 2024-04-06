Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Bought by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACGL. Trust Point Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $400,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 91,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,809,000 after buying an additional 13,660 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,040,000. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33,115 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,459,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ACGL shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. TD Cowen started coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.46.

In other news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total transaction of $4,374,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,408,151.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total transaction of $4,374,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,408,151.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total value of $5,251,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 651,931 shares in the company, valued at $57,057,001.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 135,689 shares of company stock valued at $11,872,217. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

ACGL stock opened at $94.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.57. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $68.31 and a 1 year high of $95.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.24.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 21.94% and a net margin of 32.59%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8 EPS for the current year.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

