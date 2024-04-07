Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Capital Insight Partners LLC

Capital Insight Partners LLC lowered its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Trust increased its position in shares of Chevron by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Trust now owns 3,444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $467,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 100,253 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,954,000 after purchasing an additional 7,052 shares during the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 36,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,412,000 after purchasing an additional 13,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Chevron by 83.6% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 46,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,971,000 after purchasing an additional 21,281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total value of $448,252.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,184.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.63.

Chevron Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $161.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $153.72 and a 200-day moving average of $152.34. The firm has a market cap of $300.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.12. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $139.62 and a twelve month high of $172.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $47.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.93 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.09 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $1.63 dividend. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.39%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

