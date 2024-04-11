Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) PT Raised to $45.00 at Morgan Stanley

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.43% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CZR. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Caesars Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.45.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on CZR

Caesars Entertainment Stock Down 5.6 %

CZR stock opened at $41.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.33 and a 200 day moving average of $43.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. Caesars Entertainment has a 52 week low of $38.33 and a 52 week high of $60.27.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.31). Caesars Entertainment had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 6.82%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Caesars Entertainment

In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Michael E. Pegram bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.45 per share, with a total value of $621,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,167.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Soros Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC now owns 47,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 19.3% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 2.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 2.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 9,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 172.8% in the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,681,600,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.