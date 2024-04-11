Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 84,017 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,947 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $6,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 57.3% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 151.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 180.7% in the third quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at Arch Capital Group

In other news, CFO Francois Morin sold 25,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $2,247,016.83. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 221,779 shares in the company, valued at $19,399,009.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total value of $5,251,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 651,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,057,001.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Francois Morin sold 25,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total transaction of $2,247,016.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 221,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,399,009.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 135,689 shares of company stock worth $11,872,217. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ACGL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com cut shares of Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $101.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.77.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ACGL

Arch Capital Group Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ ACGL opened at $92.19 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $34.58 billion, a PE ratio of 7.93, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.57. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $68.45 and a 12 month high of $95.01.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 32.59% and a return on equity of 21.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

Arch Capital Group Profile

(Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.