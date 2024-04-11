Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for J. M. Smucker (SJM)

J. M. Smucker (NYSE: SJM) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/10/2024 – J. M. Smucker had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Cowen from $150.00 to $140.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/8/2024 – J. M. Smucker was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/31/2024 – J. M. Smucker was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/23/2024 – J. M. Smucker was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/15/2024 – J. M. Smucker was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/7/2024 – J. M. Smucker was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/1/2024 – J. M. Smucker is now covered by analysts at DA Davidson. They set a “neutral” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock.

2/29/2024 – J. M. Smucker had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $129.00 to $132.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/28/2024 – J. M. Smucker was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/28/2024 – J. M. Smucker had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $126.00 to $128.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/28/2024 – J. M. Smucker had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $153.00 to $152.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/28/2024 – J. M. Smucker was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $135.00 price target on the stock.

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

Shares of SJM opened at $113.54 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.02, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $123.89 and a 200 day moving average of $121.30. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12 month low of $107.33 and a 12 month high of $159.92.

Get The J M Smucker Company alerts:

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.21. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 14.29% and a negative net margin of 1.24%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at J. M. Smucker

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is -481.81%.

In related news, insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 3,200 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.77, for a total transaction of $399,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,116,192.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On J. M. Smucker

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJM. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 1.5% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 30,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,137,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.7% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 339,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,980,000 after buying an additional 5,531 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1,012.2% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 192,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,085,000 after buying an additional 175,315 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,721,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,666,000 after buying an additional 162,944 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The J M Smucker Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The J M Smucker Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.