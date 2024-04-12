Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Price Target Increased to $109.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $104.00 to $109.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Arch Capital Group from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com lowered Arch Capital Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $101.00 to $97.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $95.77.

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

ACGL stock opened at $91.31 on Thursday. Arch Capital Group has a 1-year low of $68.93 and a 1-year high of $95.01. The firm has a market cap of $34.25 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.55. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 21.94% and a net margin of 32.59%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arch Capital Group will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Arch Capital Group

In other news, CFO Francois Morin sold 25,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $2,247,016.83. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 221,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,399,009.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Arch Capital Group news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total transaction of $5,251,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 651,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,057,001.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Francois Morin sold 25,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total transaction of $2,247,016.83. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 221,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,399,009.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,689 shares of company stock worth $11,872,217 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the first quarter worth $205,000. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.2% in the first quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 48,140 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 5.5% in the first quarter. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 5.5% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 25,707 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 6.1% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,194 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

