DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 1,902 Shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lowered its position in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,902 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Royce Micro-Cap Trust were worth $100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RMT. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 21.2% in the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 929,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,699,000 after acquiring an additional 162,579 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 917,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,595,000 after purchasing an additional 16,209 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 427,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,747,000 after purchasing an additional 32,193 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 341,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after buying an additional 54,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FCA Corp TX raised its position in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 4.7% during the third quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 295,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after buying an additional 13,315 shares during the last quarter. 34.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RMT opened at $9.12 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.77. Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.67 and a fifty-two week high of $9.51.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th.

In other news, President Christopher D. Clark bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.24 per share, for a total transaction of $46,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 45,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,531.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Profile

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.

