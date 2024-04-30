Sigma Planning Corp Sells 30,090 Shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI)

Sigma Planning Corp cut its stake in TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI – Free Report) by 71.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,090 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in TCW Strategic Income Fund were worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 20.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 864,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,959,000 after buying an additional 147,832 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 420,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 6,679 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Whitener Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 46.1% in the third quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 8,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in TCW Strategic Income Fund during the third quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSI stock opened at $4.54 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.68. TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.48 and a 1 year high of $4.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%.

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by The TCW Group, Inc The fund is managed by TCW Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

