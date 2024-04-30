Sigma Planning Corp Invests $211,000 in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV)

Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PNOV. Caprock Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter valued at $10,023,000. Asset Management Resources LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter valued at $6,454,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 674,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,313,000 after acquiring an additional 70,305 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 137,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,752,000 after acquiring an additional 52,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,680,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - November alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Stock Up 0.1 %

BATS PNOV opened at $35.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $725.53 million, a PE ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.49.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (PNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - November Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - November and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.