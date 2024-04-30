CI Financial (TSE:CIX) Given New C$20.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

CI Financial (TSE:CIX – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$15.00 to C$17.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. TD Securities raised CI Financial from a buy rating to an action list buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Scotiabank raised their target price on CI Financial from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on CI Financial from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on CI Financial from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CI Financial presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$19.61.

Get CI Financial alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on CIX

CI Financial Stock Performance

Shares of TSE CIX opened at C$16.44 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$16.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$15.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.13, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.47. CI Financial has a 52 week low of C$12.01 and a 52 week high of C$18.69. The firm has a market cap of C$2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.64.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C$0.08. CI Financial had a return on equity of 0.29% and a net margin of 0.16%. The company had revenue of C$715.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$656.72 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CI Financial will post 3.5093946 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CI Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CI Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.