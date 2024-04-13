Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited (NASDAQ:CCTS) Short Interest Update

Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited (NASDAQ:CCTS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, an increase of 170.8% from the March 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 in the 3rd quarter worth $432,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in shares of Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 in the third quarter worth about $141,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 by 502.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 258,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after buying an additional 215,500 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,477,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC increased its holdings in Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 by 132.4% in the 4th quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 232,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,384,000 after acquiring an additional 132,360 shares in the last quarter. 86.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CCTS opened at $11.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.03. Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 has a twelve month low of $10.43 and a twelve month high of $12.52.

About Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1

Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology-based healthcare industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Cranbury, New Jersey.

