Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) Forecasted to Earn FY2027 Earnings of ($6.67) Per Share

Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO – Free Report) – HC Wainwright issued their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for Fortress Biotech in a report issued on Tuesday, April 9th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($6.67) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Fortress Biotech’s current full-year earnings is ($5.12) per share.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on FBIO. StockNews.com downgraded Fortress Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on Fortress Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm began coverage on Fortress Biotech in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Fortress Biotech Stock Performance

Shares of FBIO stock opened at $1.80 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.35. The stock has a market cap of $34.63 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.51. Fortress Biotech has a 1 year low of $1.24 and a 1 year high of $12.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.42, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortress Biotech

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBIO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortress Biotech during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 113.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 10,620 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 169.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 424,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 266,853 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 7.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 199,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 12,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 1,005.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,101,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after buying an additional 1,001,653 shares in the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fortress Biotech

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino an oral minocycline drug for the treatment of moderate to severe acne; Targadox an oral doxycycline drug for adjunctive therapy for severe acne; Exelderm cream for antifungal intended for topical use; Qbrexza a medicated cloth towelette for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; Amzeeq; Zilxi; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.

