Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 179 Shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Free Report) by 68.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 440 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EDV. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,523,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,977,000 after purchasing an additional 58,753 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth $68,966,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 288.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 843,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,089,000 after purchasing an additional 626,474 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 159.7% in the 3rd quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 808,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,643,000 after purchasing an additional 497,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $45,193,000.

Shares of EDV stock opened at $71.35 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $62.30 and a 52 week high of $91.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.73.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.7685 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF’s previous dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

