Strs Ohio Sells 1,700 Shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG)

Strs Ohio cut its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.14% of Silvercrest Asset Management Group worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 251.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,722 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the third quarter valued at about $167,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 8.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,822 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 125.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,942 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 15,571 shares during the period. Finally, Novare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 63,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SAMG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 16th. Singular Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group in a report on Monday, March 18th.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Stock Performance

Shares of SAMG stock opened at $15.10 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.25. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.93 and a 12 month high of $23.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.85.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The asset manager reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $28.54 million for the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 13.10%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.17%.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Profile

(Free Report)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

Further Reading

