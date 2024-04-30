GoDaddy (GDDY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter. GoDaddy has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. GoDaddy had a net margin of 32.74% and a negative return on equity of 89.25%. On average, analysts expect GoDaddy to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

GoDaddy Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of GDDY stock opened at $125.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.07, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $119.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.53. GoDaddy has a one year low of $67.43 and a one year high of $127.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at GoDaddy

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, COO Roger Chen sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.11, for a total value of $456,440.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 208,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,806,997.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other GoDaddy news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 28,392 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.54, for a total transaction of $3,138,451.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,370,034.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Roger Chen sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.11, for a total transaction of $456,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 208,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,806,997.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 121,234 shares of company stock worth $13,534,946 over the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GDDY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price target on GoDaddy from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $124.00 target price on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.18.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GoDaddy

About GoDaddy

(Get Free Report)

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.