Service Properties Trust (SVC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect Service Properties Trust to post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Service Properties Trust Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of SVC stock opened at $6.29 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.64 and a 200 day moving average of $7.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. Service Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $5.92 and a 1-year high of $9.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -31.45 and a beta of 2.18.
Service Properties Trust Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -400.00%.
About Service Properties Trust
Service Properties Trust (Nasdaq: SVC) is a real estate investment trust with over $11 billion invested in two asset categories: hotels and service-focused retail net lease properties. As of December 31, 2023, SVC owned 221 hotels with over 37,000 guest rooms throughout the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada, the majority of which are extended stay and select service.
