Head-To-Head Comparison: Jushi (JUSHF) & The Competition

Jushi (OTCMKTS:JUSHF – Get Free Report) is one of 54 public companies in the “Medicinals & botanicals” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Jushi to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Jushi and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Jushi alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Jushi $269.45 million -$65.10 million -1.85 Jushi Competitors $298.19 million -$155.01 million -10.60

Jushi’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Jushi. Jushi is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jushi -24.16% -320.66% -10.31% Jushi Competitors -46.71% -62.56% -9.06%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Jushi and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

21.7% of Jushi shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.3% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are owned by institutional investors. 21.0% of Jushi shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.9% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Jushi has a beta of -0.16, indicating that its share price is 116% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jushi’s competitors have a beta of 1.32, indicating that their average share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Jushi and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jushi 0 2 0 0 2.00 Jushi Competitors 241 532 909 66 2.46

As a group, “Medicinals & botanicals” companies have a potential upside of 66.03%. Given Jushi’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Jushi has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Jushi competitors beat Jushi on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Jushi Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jushi Holdings Inc., a vertically integrated cannabis company, engages in the cultivation, processing, retail, and distribution of medical and adult-use products. It focuses on building a portfolio of cannabis assets in various jurisdictions in Pennsylvania, Virginia, Ohio, Illinois, California, Nevada, and Massachusetts. The company also offers hemp-based CBD products, including cannabis dry flower, vaporizer forms of cannabis, edibles, cannabis oil in capsules, tinctures, cannabis in topical products, and other cannabis products, as well as vape cartridges, disposables, and concentrates under The Bank, The Lab, Nira+ Medicinals, Sèchè, Tasteology, and Hijinks brands. In addition, it operates medical cannabis dispensaries under the BEYOND/HELLO, Nature's Remedy, and NuLeaf brands. The company is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Jushi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jushi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.