iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Sold by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,790 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 172.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

BATS:EFV opened at $53.24 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.04. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $59.57. The company has a market cap of $17.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.