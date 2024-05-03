Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH) Trading Down 39%

Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 39% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.40 and last traded at $0.42. Approximately 18,064 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 46,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.69.

Latch Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Latch stock. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH – Free Report) by 169.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,013,953 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 638,053 shares during the period. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.71% of Latch worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Latch

Latch, Inc operates as an enterprise technology company in the United States and Canada. The company offers LatchOS, an operating system that extends smart access, delivery and guest management, smart home and sensors, connectivity, and personalization and services. Its software products include Latch Resident Mobile Applications, Latch Manager Web, and the Latch Manager Mobile Applications.

