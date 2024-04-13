Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) Receives $21.21 Average Price Target from Analysts

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.21.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MRNS shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.

NASDAQ MRNS opened at $7.52 on Monday. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $5.57 and a 12-month high of $11.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $413.07 million, a PE ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.59.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.10). Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 269.75% and a negative net margin of 456.31%. The company had revenue of $7.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.76) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 1,887.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,210 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapeutic products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY (ganaxolone), an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

