Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Given New $212.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $186.00 to $212.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sell rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. HSBC boosted their price target on Travelers Companies from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Travelers Companies from $215.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $212.94.

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $221.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $50.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Travelers Companies has a 52 week low of $157.33 and a 52 week high of $232.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.92.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $7.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $1.91. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Travelers Companies will post 17.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 31.27%.

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,287 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.68, for a total value of $2,588,625.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,966,374.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,287 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.68, for a total transaction of $2,588,625.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,966,374.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul E. Munson sold 2,121 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.86, for a total value of $451,476.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,046.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 109,775 shares of company stock worth $23,343,903. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,693,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,132,313,000 after buying an additional 148,012 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,766,079 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,288,871,000 after buying an additional 2,440,650 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,575,759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $747,267,000 after buying an additional 623,974 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,431,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $560,451,000 after buying an additional 29,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,284,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $615,847,000 after buying an additional 539,294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

