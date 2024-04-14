7,907 Shares in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Purchased by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $1,396,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 19,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 242,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,189,000 after buying an additional 3,785 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 260,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,643,000 after buying an additional 22,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sky Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 11,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Insider Activity at Coterra Energy

In related news, CAO Todd M. Roemer sold 55,000 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $1,488,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 176,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,783,071.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Coterra Energy news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total value of $364,840.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 93,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,449,327.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Todd M. Roemer sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $1,488,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 176,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,783,071.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of CTRA opened at $27.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.37. Coterra Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.91 and a fifty-two week high of $29.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 27.48% and a return on equity of 12.97%. Analysts forecast that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Coterra Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 39.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CTRA

Coterra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.