Clarius Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Clarius Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 742 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SNY. Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in shares of Sanofi by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 58,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,927,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Sanofi by 2.8% during the third quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 8,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sanofi by 4.5% during the third quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 5,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Sanofi by 0.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 26,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sanofi by 98.4% during the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sanofi Stock Performance

Shares of SNY opened at $45.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Sanofi has a 52-week low of $42.63 and a 52-week high of $57.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.84. The company has a market capitalization of $116.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.61.

Sanofi Increases Dividend

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.05). Sanofi had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.02 billion. Research analysts predict that Sanofi will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $1.478 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a yield of 2.98%. This is a boost from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.38. Sanofi’s payout ratio is currently 58.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Sanofi from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

Sanofi Profile

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

