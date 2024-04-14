Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Receives $112.88 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $118.13.
Several analysts have weighed in on IBKR shares. Barclays upped their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $117.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Interactive Brokers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $88.00 to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Interactive Brokers Group
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IBKR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,589,000 after buying an additional 40,304 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 213.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 9,395 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $699,000. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Interactive Brokers Group Stock Performance
NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $110.39 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $107.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.83. Interactive Brokers Group has a 1 year low of $70.83 and a 1 year high of $116.92.
Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 7.72%. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.
Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 7.07%.
About Interactive Brokers Group
Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.
See Also
