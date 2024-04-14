National Bank Financial Comments on North American Construction Group Ltd.’s FY2025 Earnings (TSE:NOA)

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA – Free Report) (NYSE:NOA) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of North American Construction Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 9th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $4.30 for the year. The consensus estimate for North American Construction Group’s current full-year earnings is $4.49 per share.
North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:NOA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported C$0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.82 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$326.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$315.13 million. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 6.60%.
North American Construction Group Stock Down 2.6 %
Shares of North American Construction Group stock opened at C$29.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 201.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$31.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$29.77. The stock has a market capitalization of C$775.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.70. North American Construction Group has a twelve month low of C$23.83 and a twelve month high of C$34.87.
Insider Activity at North American Construction Group
In other news, Director Martin Robert Ferron sold 20,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.85, for a total transaction of C$457,000.00. 8.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.
North American Construction Group Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.14%.
About North American Construction Group
North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy civil construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company operates Heavy Equipment – Canada, Heavy Equipment – Australia, and Other segments.
