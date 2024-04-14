Sapient Capital LLC Makes New $582,000 Investment in Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRA)

Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $582,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BATRA. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in Atlanta Braves by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,567,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,042,000 after purchasing an additional 40,170 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Atlanta Braves by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 805,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,672,000 after purchasing an additional 48,961 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Atlanta Braves by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 794,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,476,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Atlanta Braves by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 253,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,776,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Atlanta Braves by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 238,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,262,000 after purchasing an additional 7,590 shares in the last quarter. 12.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Atlanta Braves alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet raised Atlanta Braves from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st.

Atlanta Braves Trading Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ:BATRA opened at $41.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.61 and a 1 year high of $54.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.18.

Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $67.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.94 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlanta Braves Company Profile

(Free Report)

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates the Atlanta Braves Major league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BATRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlanta Braves Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlanta Braves and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.