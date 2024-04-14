Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 21.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 14,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,650,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $2,078,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,150,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 75.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 30,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMP. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $437.00 to $488.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $441.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Dawn M. Brockman sold 224 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.13, for a total transaction of $97,245.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,159.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 13,346 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.81, for a total transaction of $5,175,712.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,485,474.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dawn M. Brockman sold 224 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.13, for a total transaction of $97,245.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,159.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 89,161 shares of company stock valued at $35,560,647. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $413.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $414.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $375.03. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $279.85 and a 1-year high of $440.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $41.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.36.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.67 by $0.08. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 77.39%. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.61 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.78%.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Articles

