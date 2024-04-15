Estée Lauder Companies’ (EL) “Market Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at Oppenheimer

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Oppenheimer in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com cut Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $179.00 price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.50.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Shares of EL stock opened at $138.80 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $147.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.11. The stock has a market cap of $49.76 billion, a PE ratio of 106.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Estée Lauder Companies has a 12 month low of $102.22 and a 12 month high of $260.46.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.33. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Estée Lauder Companies will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Estée Lauder Companies

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EL. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 11.3% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 517.6% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 46,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,820,000 after purchasing an additional 39,082 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 221.9% during the 3rd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 62,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,075,000 after buying an additional 43,280 shares in the last quarter. YCG LLC raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. YCG LLC now owns 178,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,068,000 after buying an additional 9,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 37.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,411,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,776,000 after buying an additional 381,860 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

