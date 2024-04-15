Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Oppenheimer

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $7.00. Oppenheimer’s price objective points to a potential upside of 228.95% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Veru in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Veru in a research report on Thursday, February 8th.

Get Veru alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on VERU

Veru Stock Down 15.1 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of VERU stock opened at $1.52 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.50 million, a P/E ratio of -2.03 and a beta of -0.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.74. Veru has a twelve month low of $0.36 and a twelve month high of $1.92.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Veru by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,293,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,511,000 after buying an additional 949,478 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its stake in Veru by 412.4% in the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 5,584,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,021,000 after acquiring an additional 4,494,821 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Veru by 4,643.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,880,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,150,000 after buying an additional 4,777,610 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Veru by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,709,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Veru by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,681,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,431,000 after purchasing an additional 26,698 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.16% of the company’s stock.

About Veru

(Get Free Report)

Veru Inc, a late clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for treatment of metabolic diseases, oncology, and acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS). Its marketed products comprise FC2 female condom for the dual protection against unplanned pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Veru Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veru and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.