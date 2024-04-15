Four Leaf Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FORL) Short Interest Up 33.3% in March

Four Leaf Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FORL – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the March 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Four Leaf Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its position in Four Leaf Acquisition by 242.6% during the 3rd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 6,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 4,852 shares in the last quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Four Leaf Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Four Leaf Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, TrueMark Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Four Leaf Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.96% of the company’s stock.

Four Leaf Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ FORL opened at $10.82 on Monday. Four Leaf Acquisition has a 12 month low of $10.18 and a 12 month high of $11.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.66 and a 200-day moving average of $10.57.

About Four Leaf Acquisition

Four Leaf Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire the Internet of Things business.

