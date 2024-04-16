Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Buys Shares of 16,646 Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 16,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 528.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAI stock opened at $29.28 on Tuesday. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $24.83 and a 1 year high of $30.31. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.49 and its 200-day moving average is $27.99.

About Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

