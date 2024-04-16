Glucose Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLUC) Short Interest Update

Glucose Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLUC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 5.3% from the March 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Glucose Health Trading Down 5.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS GLUC opened at $0.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.40. Glucose Health has a twelve month low of $0.09 and a twelve month high of $0.90.

About Glucose Health

Glucose Health, Inc engages in the formulation, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of soluble fiber infused nutritional beverages. It offers soluble fiber infused powdered iced tea, and flavored drink mixes for pre-diabetic and diabetic persons under the GLUCODOWN brand in North America. The company was formerly known as Bio-Solutions Corp.

