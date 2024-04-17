Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Trading 3.9% Higher

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) shares traded up 3.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $74.40 and last traded at $74.33. 101,369 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 908,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.92.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Trading Down 0.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.17.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.07. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $648.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, VP Larry Kraus sold 2,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $231,312.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,495. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, VP Larry Kraus sold 2,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $231,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,495. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total transaction of $412,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,979,874. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,171 shares of company stock valued at $1,722,888. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OLLI. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 81.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

Featured Stories

