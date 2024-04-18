Bison Wealth LLC Takes Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 110,970.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 394,835,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,725,157,000 after purchasing an additional 394,480,089 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 81.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 18,483,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,966,803,000 after buying an additional 8,298,820 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $254,023,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,737.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 1,502,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,593 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,190,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $114.78 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 0.73. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.40 and a fifty-two week high of $121.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $116.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.61.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

