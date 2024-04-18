Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 316 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exponent were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Exponent during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exponent during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Exponent during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Exponent during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exponent by 157.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 915 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exponent

In other Exponent news, insider Eric Guyer sold 3,367 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total value of $264,275.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exponent Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of EXPO opened at $77.73 on Thursday. Exponent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.61 and a twelve month high of $101.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 39.86 and a beta of 0.68.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.03). Exponent had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 28.49%. The business had revenue of $113.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Exponent’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Exponent Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Exponent’s payout ratio is currently 57.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EXPO shares. StockNews.com raised Exponent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Exponent from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

