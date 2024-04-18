Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Given New $151.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $155.00 to $151.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CLX. DA Davidson reissued a neutral rating and issued a $162.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Clorox from $148.00 to $136.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Clorox from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $148.63.

Get Clorox alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on CLX

Clorox Price Performance

NYSE:CLX opened at $142.29 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $150.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.69. Clorox has a 1-year low of $114.68 and a 1-year high of $178.21. The firm has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 225.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $1.08. Clorox had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 319.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Clorox will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Clorox’s payout ratio is 761.92%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Clorox in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new stake in Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

About Clorox

(Get Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.