Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Has $437,000 Position in TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. cut its position in TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK – Free Report) by 27.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,911 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in TaskUs were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in TaskUs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of TaskUs in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of TaskUs in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of TaskUs by 947.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 7,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 6,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in TaskUs during the third quarter worth $107,000. 44.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TaskUs alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TASK shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of TaskUs in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of TaskUs from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of TaskUs from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of TaskUs from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TaskUs has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.63.

TaskUs Stock Performance

Shares of TASK stock opened at $10.92 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.03 and a 200-day moving average of $11.75. The company has a market cap of $968.24 million, a P/E ratio of 23.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.23. TaskUs, Inc. has a one year low of $7.95 and a one year high of $14.67.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $234.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.96 million. TaskUs had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 16.91%. Equities research analysts forecast that TaskUs, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TaskUs Company Profile

(Free Report)

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies in Philippines, the United States, India, and internationally. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through non-voice digital channels; and other solutions, including experience and customer care services for new product or market launches, and customer acquisition solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TASK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TaskUs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TaskUs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.