First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FBT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FBT – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 13,001 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the previous session’s volume of 28,615 shares.The stock last traded at $145.17 and had previously closed at $145.05.

First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund Trading Down 0.7 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $151.33 and its 200-day moving average is $148.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FBT. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 744,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,791,000 after purchasing an additional 126,555 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,806,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 222,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,162,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 200,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,628,000 after purchasing an additional 28,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund by 44,064.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 184,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,179,000 after purchasing an additional 184,190 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund Company Profile

The First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund (FBT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE Arca Biotechnology index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US biotechnology stocks. FBT was launched on Jun 19, 2006 and is managed by First Trust.

