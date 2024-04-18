Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) Upgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

Hingham Institution for Savings Trading Down 0.6 %

Hingham Institution for Savings stock opened at $164.96 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $167.22 and its 200-day moving average is $173.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. Hingham Institution for Savings has a 1 year low of $147.01 and a 1 year high of $230.77. The company has a market cap of $354.66 million, a P/E ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The savings and loans company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hingham Institution for Savings had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 2.73%. The company had revenue of $15.33 million for the quarter.

Hingham Institution for Savings Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Hingham Institution for Savings

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Hingham Institution for Savings’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.34%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 19,340.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 349,920 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $68,024,000 after acquiring an additional 348,120 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,860 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $27,044,000 after acquiring an additional 10,042 shares during the period. Maren Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings in the 4th quarter worth about $24,064,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 107,355 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $20,870,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares during the period. Finally, Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 81,087 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $15,763,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.33% of the company’s stock.

Hingham Institution for Savings Company Profile

Hingham Institution for Savings provides various financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in the United States. It offers savings, checking, money market, demand, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company provides commercial and residential real estate, construction, home equity, commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

