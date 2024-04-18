Keel Point LLC Takes Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Keel Point LLC bought a new position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,683 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in DexCom by 73.0% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 244 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in DexCom by 55.6% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 336 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DexCom in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of DexCom by 99.3% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DXCM shares. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on DexCom in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on DexCom from $153.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.40.

DexCom Price Performance

DXCM stock opened at $133.86 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $129.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.28. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.75 and a 12-month high of $142.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $51.61 billion, a PE ratio of 102.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.20.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.07. DexCom had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 28.31%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at DexCom

In other news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 20,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total transaction of $2,715,088.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,747,722.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 20,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total transaction of $2,715,088.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,441 shares in the company, valued at $10,747,722.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matthew Vincent Dolan sold 1,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.81, for a total value of $274,241.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,839,974.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 189,375 shares of company stock valued at $25,530,859 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

