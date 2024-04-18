Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $23.12 Million Stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 178,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,337 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.07% of Royal Caribbean Cruises worth $23,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 120.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 194,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,149,000 after purchasing an additional 106,203 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1,672.8% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after buying an additional 17,782 shares in the last quarter. Retireful LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,977,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,533,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,303,000 after buying an additional 10,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

RCL opened at $127.97 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $127.83 and a 200-day moving average of $115.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.52. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 1-year low of $59.37 and a 1-year high of $141.70.

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 45.55% and a net margin of 12.22%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.12) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 11,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.01, for a total value of $1,363,465.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 166,537 shares in the company, valued at $19,319,957.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RCL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Macquarie boosted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $151.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $139.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.94.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

