Mackenzie Financial Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 45.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 495,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 410,849 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $30,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 16,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 431,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,221,000 after acquiring an additional 32,551 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,827,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,999,000 after acquiring an additional 125,325 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy Stock Up 3.4 %

NEE opened at $63.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $130.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.15 and a 52 week high of $79.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.39.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 26.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NEE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.36.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.