Paul Murphy Sells 10,000 Shares of Collective Mining Ltd. (TSE:CNL) Stock

Collective Mining Ltd. (TSE:CNL – Get Free Report) Director Paul Murphy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.07, for a total transaction of C$50,700.00.

Paul Murphy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 3rd, Paul Murphy sold 36,000 shares of Collective Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.36, for a total value of C$156,960.00.

On Wednesday, March 6th, Paul Murphy sold 17,500 shares of Collective Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.36, for a total value of C$76,300.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$290.52 million, a PE ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Collective Mining Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$3.67 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$4.40.

Collective Mining Ltd., an exploration and development company, focuses on identifying and exploring prospective gold projects in South America. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Guayabales project consisting of 26 claims with a total area of 4,780.98 hectares located in the Caldas department of Colombia; and the San Antonio project covering an area of 4,729 hectares located in the department of Caldas, Colombia.

