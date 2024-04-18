Research Analysts Offer Predictions for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) – Leerink Partnrs dropped their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 16th. Leerink Partnrs analyst W. Mayo now forecasts that the healthcare conglomerate will post earnings per share of $6.84 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $6.95. The consensus estimate for UnitedHealth Group’s current full-year earnings is $27.75 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for UnitedHealth Group’s Q3 2024 earnings at $7.22 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $7.67 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $7.74 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $8.17 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $7.62 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $46.14 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on UNH. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $675.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $566.00 to $571.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $596.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $591.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $569.68.

NYSE:UNH opened at $478.99 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $489.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $515.38. The company has a market capitalization of $441.60 billion, a PE ratio of 29.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. UnitedHealth Group has a 52-week low of $436.38 and a 52-week high of $554.70.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.63 by $0.28. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.50% and a net margin of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $99.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $1.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.97%.

In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.79, for a total value of $451,127.82. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,289 shares in the company, valued at $16,977,233.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.79, for a total value of $451,127.82. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,289 shares in the company, valued at $16,977,233.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.48, for a total value of $597,581.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,364 shares in the company, valued at $4,527,306.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Robbins Farley acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Richelieu Gestion SA acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. CGC Financial Services LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1,000.0% during the fourth quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 55 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 340.0% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 66 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

